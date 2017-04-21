WENCHANG:- A Chinese rocket successfully sent the country’s first cargo spacecraft, Tianzhou-1, into space from the southern island province of Hainan Thursday. Fuelled by liquid oxygen and kerosene, the Long March-7 Y2 carrier rocket blasted off from Hainan’s Wenchang Space Launch Center at 7:41 pm (11:41 GMT). Hundreds of spectators who had been waiting to observe the launch since the afternoon cheered and clapped in the stands. Journalists and local hobbyists with long-range zoom lenses snapped photos of the rocket as it made its swift ascent.–AFP