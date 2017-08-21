Sydney:-Australia's federal court has ordered internet service providers (ISPs) to block dozens of popular pirate sites. The crackdown prevents users from accessing 59 illegal torrent and streaming sites including Demonoid, EZTV, YTS, RARBG, 1337x and Putlocker. A total of 160 domains have been blocked in two orders, including alternative routes to the Pirate Bay. The blockades were requested by film studio Village Roadshow and Australian broadcaster Foxtel.