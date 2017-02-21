Karachi-Pakistan’s biggest and much anticipated family festival, Masala Family Festival 2017, Karachi, organized by HUM Network Limited culminated with thunderous applause by the audiences in appreciation of the organisers here in the metropolitan.

The two-day Festival held at the Expo Centre, Karachi attracted a huge number of visitors from all corners of the city and provided families with an opportunity to plan a perfect day out, where they met their favourite Masala chefs, shopped to their hearts content, watched live cooking demonstrations, and purchased autographed copies of their favourite cookbooks.

The huge crowd was enchanted by the live cooking demonstration by all the Masala chefs and renowned cooking experts at the different time slots during the two-day festival hosted by Abeel Khan and Kiran Khan. The highlight of the two-day event was the induction of chef Mehbob Khan to HUM Masala and the inclusion of a new cooking expert Basim Akhund, who received an overwhelming response from the audiences. The visitors got an opportunity to ask questions, participate in dance and singing competitions and take selfies with their favourite Masala chef including Zubaida Tariq, Tahir Chaudhry, Zarnak Sidwa, Shireen Anwar and Masala hosts. The latest editions of HUM Network’s cookbook’s series ‘Manpasand Masala’s Desserts’ turned out to be audiences new favourite cookbook, “Live at 9 with Chef Gulzar” and the bestseller “Masala Mornings by Shireen Anwer” still remained the frontrunner in the cookbook series.

The other highlight of Masala Family Festival 2017, Karachi, was the kids’ arena, providing entertainment to kids of all ages. The huge and beautifully set-up arena had wide ranging fun options, from jumping castles to floating ship, vintage car show and a pet show to keep everyone occupied.

Visitors also had a field day shopping as all major FMCG companies were part of the event, selling everything from household appliances, food items, crockery and jewellery. To satiate the appetites of the visitors, the organisers had arranged food and drinks stalls as well.

The festival concluded on a high note with performances by Asim Azhar and TAZ of Stereo Nation who performed to audience requests and received applaud and appreciation from the crowd.