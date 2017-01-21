The stealthy unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) is being touted a huge win for Chinese aviation technology, Popular Science reports.

It was built by Aviation Industry Corporation of China, and is equipped with two internal bomb bays.

This could carry a payload of roughly 4,400 pounds.

The 33-foot-long Sharp Sword craft has a wingspan of roughly 46 feet, and uses a non-afterburning WS-13 turbofan engine with serpentine inlet to mask it from enemy radar.

Sharp Sword first flew in November 2013, and has a similar appearance to a small B-2 flying wing bomber and the American X-47B.

And, a second, stealthier version may have begun flight tests last year, according to Popular Science.

These craft are able to pack the same amount of payload inside as a manned vehicle, but within a smaller space.