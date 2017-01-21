Belgian court upholds jail time for French comic

BRUSSELS (AFP): A Belgian court on Friday upheld French comedian Dieudonne’s two-month jail sentence for incitement to hatred over alleged racist and anti-Semitic comments during a show in Belgium, a lawyer said. Dieudonne M’Bala M’Bala, who has faced similar court cases in France, also had his 9,000-euro ($9,566) fine confirmed by the appeals court in the eastern city of Liege, said Eric Lemmens, a lawyer for Belgium’s Jewish organisations. “The appeals court in Liege upheld the verdict from criminal court in Liege,” Lemmens told AFP. He said the court warned the comedian he would be sentenced to “three extra months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.” It is unlikely Dieudonne will serve any jail time because the Belgian authorities usually do not to enforce short sentences to avoid overcrowding in prison. But court sources could not immediately be reached to confirm this or say whether he was again absent from the proceedings. The lower court ruling in November 2015 convicted Dieudonne of “both incitement to hatred and hate speech but also Holocaust denial” relating to a show in Liege in 2012, Lemmens said at the time.

The performer, who made his name in a double act with Jewish comedian Elie Semoun, is infamous for his trademark “quenelle” hand gesture that looks like an inverted Nazi salute but which he insists is merely anti-establishment.

French courts have hauled him up over a string of comments which opponents say are bluntly racist while supporters champion his right to free speech.

California man harassed feds with 3,000 calls

LOS ANGELES (AFP): A California man who clearly had time on his hands was found guilty on Thursday of harassing federal employees with more than 3,000 expletive-filled and threatening phone calls. Kulwant (Ken) Singh Sandhu, 56, placed the calls to employees at the US Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, leaving at least 350 lengthy voice mails, officials said. Apart from the 3,000 calls made since at least 2012, he also placed hundreds of calls to another person outside government, officials said. “Many of Sandhu’s phone calls to employees and his voicemails were profanity-filled tirades that repeatedly called for SEC personnel and others to be, among other things, rounded up, publicly hanged, water-boarded, burned alive, shot and blown up with rockets and tanks,” federal prosecutor Phillip Talbert said in a statement. Sandhu was found guilty following a three-day trial. He faces up to two years in prison at his sentencing in April on each of two counts of making harassing phone calls. He also faces a fine of $250,000. It was unclear what prompted the calls.

Croc kills Australian at dangerous river crossing

SYDNEY (AFP): A large crocodile has killed a man at a notorious crossing on the East Alligator River in northern Australia, police said Friday. Official guidelines warn against trying to walk over Cahill’s Crossing which has seen numerous attacks and was swollen by recent rains. Despite danger signs, the 47-year-old from a remote community in the Northern Territory waded across behind two women on Thursday afternoon. “The two females made it across, however the male was reported missing a short time later,” police superintendent Warren Jackson said in a statement. Authorities shot dead the 3.3-metre (11-foot) crocodile and recovered the man’s body about two kilometres (1.2 miles) downstream near Kakadu National Park. “Cahill’s Crossing is notorious for crocodiles and to walk across it to me is just foolishness,” duty superintendent Bob Harrison told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “You are tempting fate, knowing the size of the crocodiles in that area.” Australia is home to freshwater and saltwater crocodiles with the more feared “salties” growing up to seven metres long. Saltwater croc numbers have exploded since they were declared a protected species and a spate of recent attacks has reignited debate about controlling them.

Government estimates put the national population at around 100,000.

They only kill an average of two people each year, but several high-profile attacks, including a woman snatched in May during a late-night swim off a beach in Queensland state, have renewed calls for culls.

Humans, not climate, killed off Australian beasts

PARIS (AFP): Humans exterminated an array of weird and wonderful Australian creatures within only 4,000 years of arriving on the continent, according to a study published Friday that shifted blame away from climate change. Before the arrival of homo sapiens, Australia boasted 450-kilogramme (1,000-pound) kangaroos, wombats weighing as much as a rhino, eight-metre (25-foot) lizards, larger-than-human birds, and car-sized tortoises. More than 85 percent of Australia’s big mammals, birds and reptiles went extinct “shortly” after our species appeared, a team of scientists reported in the journal Nature Communications. The cause of the megafauna die-off Down Under some 45,000 years ago has been the subject of much scientific debate. A study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2013 said Australia’s giant animals were already mostly extinct by the time humans arrived - and pointed the finger at climate change. That study, based on fossil finds, said there was no evidence that a human ever killed a single mega-animal - many of which were herbivores. The new research, on the contrary, concluded the mass extinction was much more likely caused by “overkill”, specifically the hunting of juvenile animals.

The team based its findings on the remains of ancient megafauna excrement found in a sediment core drilled in the Indian Ocean, off the southwest Australian coast.

The core contains chronological layers of material that was blown or swept from the land into the sea, including dust, ash, and spores from a fungus that thrived in the dung of plant-eating creatures, the University of Colorado at Boulder, which took part in the study, said in a statement.

This allowed the team to “look back in time” and reconstruct climate and ecosystem conditions up to 150,000 years ago.

The abundance of fungus spores in the core “is good evidence for a lot of large mammals on the southwestern Australian landscape up until about 45,000 years ago,” CU Boulder scientist Gifford Miller explained.

“Then, in a window of time lasting just a few thousand years, the megafauna population collapsed” - and that within 4,000 years of human occupation of the continent.

The environment in southwest Australia changed from a dense eucalyptus woodland to arid, open shrubland about 70,000 years ago - some 23,000 years before evidence for the presence of humans on the continent.

The team found no association between environmental change and megafauna extinction, or evidence that the animals suffering a slow demise as the area became drier.

“These findings rule out climate change, and implicate humans as the primary extinction cause,” the researchers concluded.