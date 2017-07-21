VIENNA - Google's Street View cars on Thursday started taking images in Austria, the only EU country along with Germany to remain largely absent from the popular online service showing 360-degree pictures of places around the world. The project, launched in 2007, lets computer users view panoramic street scenes on Google Maps and take a virtual "walk" through cities. The photos are processed in the United States, where details such as faces and registration plates are automatically blurred before being published on Google Maps.