VIENNA - Google's Street View cars on Thursday started taking images in Austria, the only EU country along with Germany to remain largely absent from the popular online service showing 360-degree pictures of places around the world. The project, launched in 2007, lets computer users view panoramic street scenes on Google Maps and take a virtual "walk" through cities. The photos are processed in the United States, where details such as faces and registration plates are automatically blurred before being published on Google Maps.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 21-Jul-2017 here.
Google Street View finally captures Austria
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus