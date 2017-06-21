TURIN-A 3,500-year-old noble Egyptian called Nebiri has been brought back to life through modern forensics.

Scientists have reconstructed the face of the ancient mummy, and discovered he had a prominent nose, wide jaw, straight eyebrows and moderately thick lips.

In the process they have also discovered an unusual embalming treatment used by ancient Egyptians, in which linen was packed into the head cavity to maintain its structure.

Nebiri is thought to have been a member of the Egyptian elite who served as the Chief of the Stables, looking after royal horses, during the reign of Thutmoses III, a pharaoh from the 18th Dynasty of ancient Egypt.

His remains were discovered in the Valley of the Queens in Luxor in 1904, but as the tomb has been plundered, just his head and jars containing his organs remained.

Researchers from the University of Turin have now used a range of facial reconstruction techniques to produce an impressive facial approximation. To reconstruct his face, the researchers used a mixture of computer modelling and anthropological research. The team then used a computer programme to start to build up a picture of the Egyptian’s face.

Because we researchers know the thickness of soft tissue for man of his age, they can then create depth marker so that they know what the distance should be between the bone and skin.

The researchers then used the depth pegs to work out where the muscle tissue would have been placed.

Speaking to Live Science, Raffaella Bianucci, who led the study, said: ‘He was between 45 [and] 60 years old when he died.

‘His tomb in the Valley of the Queens was plundered in antiquity and his body deliberately destroyed.’

The reconstruction suggests that Nebiri was a man with a large nose, wide jaw, thick lips and straight eyebrows.

Philippe Charlier, a forensic pathologist and physical anthropologist at the University of Paris 5, said: ‘The reconstruction is nice, but this is not just art in my eyes.