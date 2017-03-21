DUBAI - Dubai on Monday completed a solar plant big enough to power 50,000 homes as part of a plan to generate three-quarters of its energy from renewables by 2050. The 200 megawatt plant sprawls over 4.5 square kilometres (1.73 square miles) of desert and includes some 2.3 million photovoltaic panels. It is the second phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park, which is set to pump out a total of 1,000 megawatts by 2020, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said. The $326 million (300 million euro) second phase was built by a consortium including Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and Spain’s TSK. DEWA chief Saeed al-Tayer said the operators would sell power to the public utility company.