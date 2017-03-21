NEW YORK - A book collection of paintings of military veterans by former US President George W. Bush has raced to the top of US bestseller lists. Subtitled “A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors,” the volume features 66 portraits of wounded or traumatized personnel he has met who served in the US Army in Iraq or Afghanistan following the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. Published in late February, the book is at the top of the New York Times bestselling non-fiction category for the second week. It stands at number 18 of all books selling on Amazon. Each portrait is accompanied by the veteran’s story, written by Bush, who wanted to “honor the sacrifice and courage of America’s military veterans,” his presidential center said on its website.