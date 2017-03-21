LONDON - A man suspected of slashing an 18th century painting at Britain’s National Gallery which featured in a James Bond film is due to appear in court on Monday. Keith Gregory, 63, was arrested on Saturday after allegedly damaging Thomas Gainsborough’s painting “The Morning Walk” in the prestigious London museum. The gallery said in a statement that the attacker had used a “sharp instrument”. “The damage is limited to two long scratches which have penetrated the paint layers but not the supporting canvas,” the statement said. “A man was quickly detained by gallery assistants with the help of some visitors. He was arrested by the Metropolitan Police,” it added. The east wing of the gallery, where the permanent exhibition of British paintings is housed, was evacuated and closed for two hours.