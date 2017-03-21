STOCKHOLM - A seventh patient of Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, accused of misconduct after claiming to have carried out groundbreaking synthetic organ transplant work, has died, her father said Monday. Macchiarini performed two synthetic trachea transplants on Yesim Cetir, 26, in Stockholm in 2012 and 2013, but she suffered brutal complications until her death. In the early hours of Monday, her father Hayrullah Cetir announced on his Facebook account that Yesim died at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.Macchiarini operated on eight patients between 2011 and 2014, three of them at the prestigious Stockholm-based Karolinska Institute, which selects the winners of the Nobel Prize in medicine.