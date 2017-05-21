ENGLEFIELD-After turning heads at her sister Kate’s wedding to Prince William, Pippa Middleton graduated from bridesmaid to bride on Saturday at a star-studded wedding in an English country church.
The 33-year-old married financier James Matthews, 41, at a ceremony attended by the royal couple and tennis star Roger Federer, as she wore a couture dress by British designer Giles Deacon.
Middleton made headlines around the world in a figure-hugging bridesmaid’s dress at William and Kate’s wedding in 2011.
William, the second in line to the throne, arrived with his brother Prince Harry at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, a quiet rural village west of London near the Middleton family home. William’s wife, now Duchess of Cambridge, took charge of their two children, three-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, who were among eight young page boys and bridesmaids. William’s cousin Princess Beatrice also attended, as did 18-time Grand Slam winner Federer and his wife Mirka, reflecting Middleton’s keen interest in tennis.
The bride arrived with her father Michael in a Jaguar Mark V open-top car, wearing a high-necked, capped-sleeved dress with a corseted bodice and sweeping skirt, worn with a veil by milliner Stephen Jones. She received a cheer from around 100 local residents and well-wishers from the village who were invited to watch the event from the green in front of the church.