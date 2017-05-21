BERLIN-A rare working Apple-1, the first computer produced by Steve Jobs’ world-beater-to-be company four decades ago, sold for less than expected at auction in Germany on Saturday. One of only eight working models in the world, the machine fetched 110,000 euros ($125,000), well below the expected 180,000-300,000 euros - suggesting that a spike in prices after Jobs‘ 2011 death is definitely over.

“From our point of view we are back at normal levels. Five years after the death of (Apple co-founder) Steve Jobs the ‘hype’ has settled back,” Uwe Breker, who oversaw the auction in Cologne, told AFP.

Breker’s auction house, which specialises in the sale of technical antiques, had also been involved in a 2013 sale of another Apple-I - which fetched 516,000 euros.