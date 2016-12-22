Pope’s new mission: buying his own shoes

VATICAN CITY (AFP): Pope Francis was the toast of social media on Wednesday after successfully completing his latest groundbreaking mission: popping out of the Vatican to buy himself some new footwear. To the barely containable delight of his many fans in cyberspace, the 80-year-old pontiff visited a pharmacy near the Holy See on Tuesday to pick up a pair of the orthopaedic shoes he wears to offset the pain caused by chronic sciatica. The visit was filmed and snapped on smartphones by a handful of customers who were in the shop at the time and later uploaded images to social media. A selection of pictures was posted on a Facebook page described as belonging to Rome barmaid Martina Duarte with the caption: “A Tuesday with the Pope... my love I am incredibly proud of you!” Most of the online comments were similarly breathless in tone, admirers appearing to share Duarte’s amazement at the sight of the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics doing his own shopping, posing for pictures and blessing a crucifix belonging to one of the shop’s staff.

One commenter on Italian daily La Repubblica’s site called for Francis to be immediately installed as the new mayor of Rome, while another simply noted, presumably with a disbelieving shake of the head: “The greatness of this man!”

It was not the first time the former Jorge Bergoglio has created a sensation by leaving his modest lodgings in the St Martha boarding house to get essential supplies.

There was similar excitement in September 2015 when he was spotted at his optician near the Spanish Steps in Rome’s historic centre.

That in turn recalled the general stupefaction around the time of his election in 2013 when it emerged that he not only carried his own briefcase but also paid his own hotel bills.

Many suspect an element of image construction in these well-publicised moments. But Francis’s frugality and fondness for mingling with ordinary people predates him becoming pope.

As bishop of Buenos Aires, local buses were his favoured mode of transport and after becoming pontiff he admitted that the thing he most missed was enjoying the anonymity that would allow him to go into Rome and have a pizza.

Cynics will be reassured that not everyone was bowled over by Francis’s latest outing. “The usual, narcissistic exhibitionism,” commented a sceptic on www.larepubblica.it.

Facebook dials in live audio streaming option

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP): Facebook on Monday began testing a live audio streaming service that will let people essentially broadcast radio-style on the leading online social network. Partners working with Facebook to test “Live Audio” included BBC World Service, book publisher HarperCollins, British talk radio station LBC, and authors Adam Grant and Brit Bennett. The new feature comes as an alternative to a Facebook tool that lets people stream live video at the social network. “We know that sometimes publishers want to tell a story on Facebook with words and not video,” Facebook product specialist Shirley Ip and software engineer Bhavana Radhakrishnan said in a blog post. An audio-streaming option promised to be useful in areas where telecommunication networks have trouble handling the larger data demands of video streaming, according to the post. Listeners can discover live audio content in the Facebook News Feed, ask questions and leave reactions in real time during broadcasts. Facebook said it would be testing Audio Live with partners in coming weeks and then roll it out more broadly next year.

Saudis indulge sweet tooth at coffee fair

RIYADH (AFP): Crowds are jamming the aisles of a Riyadh coffee and chocolate exhibition this week, as Saudis indulge the country’s sweet tooth and craze for caffeine. The International Coffee and Chocolate Exhibition, which opened Tuesday and will run to Friday, is billed as the largest of its kind in the Middle East. In its third year, the 2016 exhibition is the biggest yet with 130 exhibitors, despite a slowing economy that has seen Saudis cut back on even routine expenditures. Saudi Arabia has a long history with coffee - which spread from Ethiopia to Yemen and then to the rest of the Middle East around the 15th century. It remains an integral part of Saudi culture and now tied with chocolate. “We use a chocolate with a coffee. So usually it’s together” and often within families relaxing between evening prayers, said an exhibitor, Mohammed al-Geasyer. “It’s one of the traditions when we invite a guest to our house. One of the welcoming ways is to serve the chocolate and dates... with Arabic coffee.

So there is a long relationship and also there is a strong relationship with it,” said Geasyer, a consultant for the Rollanti chocolate brand manufactured in Riyadh and nearby Qassim.

Traditional Arabic coffee - some of which was on offer at the exhibition - blends ground beans with cardamom and saffron, giving the liquid a yellowish hue.

It takes about 30 minutes to brew in a home kitchen and is served in elegant curved metal pots.

Elsewhere at the exhibition, Sara al-Ali drew an audience as she demonstrated making Turkish-style coffee by swirling miniature metal containers of the thick black liquid in hot sand.

“It’s very important. People drink coffee every day,” said Ali, who recently set up a business selling coffee from a truck travelling the streets of Riyadh.

She is launching the business during a difficult time for the Saudi economy, which is struggling with the collapse of oil prices over the last two years.

Authorities have launched a wide-ranging plan to diversify the economy but government cutbacks, including wage freezes and subsidy reductions, have hit Saudi wallets.

The Saudi passion for the two dark temptations still drew exhibitors from far afield.

Indonesian coffee producer Harmen, who uses only one name and wore a jacket coloured red like his national flag, came from the island of Sumatra to promote his mountain-grown Arafah brand coffee for a simple reason.

“The people of Saudi enjoy coffee.”

Shop items delivered by drone in US

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP): US drone delivery service Flirtey on Monday announced that its self-piloting flying machines have whisked flu medicine, hot food and more from 7-Eleven convenience stores to customers’ homes. The Nevada-based company boasted of being the first drone service to complete regular commercial deliveries to residences in this country, having completed 77 such autonomous missions. “We have now successfully completed the first month of routine commercial drone deliveries to customer homes in partnership with 7-Eleven,” Flirtey chief executive Matthew Sweeny said in a release.“This is a giant leap towards a future where everyone can experience the convenience of Flirtey’s instant store-to-door drone delivery.” Flirtey said it made 77 drone deliveries to homes of select customers on weekends in November, filling orders placed using a special application.

Ordered items, including food and over-the-counter medicine, were packed into special containers and flow by drones that used GPS capabilities to find addresses, according to Flirtey.

Drones hovered in the air and lowered packages to the ground, on average getting items to customers within 10 minutes, the company reported.

Popular items ordered included hot food, cold drinks, and medicine for headaches or flu, according to Flirtey.

Flirtey and 7-Eleven planned to expand the drone delivery service in the coming year.

Amazon earlier this month said it completed its first delivery by drone, in what the global online retail giant hopes will become a trend in automated shipments by air.

The delivery to a customer near Cambridge, England, was announced in a tweet by Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos.

“First-ever #AmazonPrimeAir customer delivery is in the books. 13 min - click to delivery,” he wrote of the December 7 order.

Amazon, which has been testing drone deliveries in the US and elsewhere, has on several occasions complained that the regulatory environment in the United States for these automated deliveries is more cumbersome.

Amazon is not the only group working on drone deliveries. Google parent Alphabet has a similar project known as Wing and some reports say US retail behemoth Wal-Mart is also studying drone deliveries.

In the US, the first commercial drone delivery was made in July when 7-Eleven, with drone startup Flirtey, transported a chicken sandwich, hot coffee and donuts to a customer near Reno, Nevada.

Naples astride a rumbling mega-volcano

PARIS (AFP): A slumbering Campi Flegrei volcano under the Italian city of Naples shows signs of “reawakening” and may be nearing a critical pressure point, according to a study published Tuesday. Italian and French scientists have for the first time identified a threshold beyond which rising magma under the Earth’s surface could trigger the release of fluids and gases at a 10-fold increased rate. This would cause the injection of high-temperature steam into surrounding rocks, said lead author Giovanni Chiodini, a researcher at Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Bologna. “Hydrothermal rocks, if heated, can ultimately lose their mechanical resistance, causing an acceleration towards critical conditions,” he told AFP by email. It is not possible at this time to say when - or if - the volcano will erupt anew, he said. If it did, however, “it would be very dangerous” for the half-million people living inside and near the caldera, he added, using the scientific name for the bowl-like depression created after a volcano blows its top.

Since 2005, Campi Flegrei has been undergoing what scientists call “uplift”, causing Italian authorities to raise the alert level in 2012 from green to yellow, signalling the need for active scientific monitoring.

The pace of ground deformation and low-level seismic activity has recently increased.

Two other active volcanoes - Rabaul in Papua New Guinea, and Sierra Negra in the Galapagos - “both showed acceleration in ground deformation before eruption with a pattern similar to that observed at Campi Flegrei,” Chiodini said.

The Campi Flegrei caldera was formed 39,000 years ago in a blast that threw hundreds of cubic kilometres of lava, rock and debris into the air.

It was the largest eruption in Europe in the past 200,000 years, according to scientists.

Campi Flegrei last erupted in 1538, though on a much smaller scale.

Nearby Mount Vesuvius, whose massive eruption just over 2,000 years buried several Roman settlements in the area, including Pompeii, is also classified as an active volcano.

The dense urban population at risk “highlights the urgency of obtaining a better understanding of Campi Flegrei’s behaviour,” Chiodini said.

The study was published in the scientific journal Nature Communication.