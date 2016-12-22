KARACHI-International Drifter and Red Bull Athlete ‘Ahmad Daham’ is all set to embark on his first Pakistan tour on December 24th, 2016. Daham’s Pakistan tour is aimed at both supporting and bringing the nation’s drifting community closer to the skills and techniques trending in the global drifting community.

‘I am looking forward to visiting Pakistan’ said Ahmad Daham. ‘I can’t wait to meet the drifters and drifting fans in Pakistan!’ he further added. Daham will kick-off his Pakistan tour first in the City of Lights ‘Karachi’ followed by Lahore where he’ll conduct Red Bull Car Park Drift Workshop with local drifters in which he’ll talk about new skills and techniques trending in the global drifting community; the workshop will take place on the 28th of December, 2016.

Ahmad Daham is no stranger to the global drifting community. His name has become synonymous with world class drifting that has won him fans across the globe. Twice Red Bull Car Park Drift Regional Champion (2014 & 2015 Middle East) and Guinness World Record holder for longest twin drift, Daham in a short span of time and young age has achieved what takes others ages to achieve. Daham believes in sharing his drifting experiences, skills and techniques with the global drifting community and it is due to this reason Daham will be making his way to Pakistan on December 24th to interact with local drifters. In order to give the Pakistani audience a flavor of his drifting skills, Ahmad Daham will be traveling to Baluchistan to shoot a clip in which he’ll showcase some of his best drifting skills using the famous ‘Princess of Hope’ in the province as the cultural backdrop.

Directed by Bilal Khan from Moving Images production house, the action-packed-drifting clip will be made available to the Pakistani audience and media in early January 2017.

It is important to mention here that after Red Bull Athlete Abdo Feghali this is the second high profile visit paid to Pakistan by any drifter. Ahmad Daham’s Pakistan Tour 2016 is a testament to Red Bull’s commitment to support both local drifting scene and motorsports community of Pakistan by large.