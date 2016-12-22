LONDON:- Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, 90, and her husband Prince Philip, 95, delayed their Christmas travel plans on Wednesday as they are both suffering from heavy colds, Buckingham Palace said. “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have heavy colds, and so have decided not to travel to Sandringham today,” the royal office said. Elizabeth, the world’s longest-reigning living monarch, and Philip usually spend Christmas at their Sandringham country residence in Norfolk, eastern England.