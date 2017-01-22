WASHINGTON-Donald Trump officially became the 45th President of the United States yesterday in a fancy inauguration ceremony.

Many people in the world - and, indeed, in the USA itself - aren’t very happy about this and could barely face watching the parades, speeches and balls.

But there were little snippets which made it slightly bearable. For example, Melania Trump looking like she had stepped out of a Harry Potter film or embarrassed teen Barron Trump refusing to hold his mum’s hand. And then it started raining, which is when George W Bush tried to put on a poncho. As it turns out, the man who led an invasion into Iraq couldn’t handle a sheet of plastic. It totally stole the show - and it cheered people up no end. Some called it the “funniest thing they had seen in a while” and others suggested people should look at it if they’re having a horrible day.

Everyone agreed they wanted to see more footage of Bush wrestling with his poncho instead of Trump becoming President.

But there was some concern for his welfare after people thought he had ‘nearly killed himself’ with the rain cover.

Basically, the world wants to thank you, George W Bush, for giving us a little bit of sunshine on a drizzly, grey day.

And don’t worry about the poncho. We’ve all struggled to put one of those on - just not in front of millions of people.