Underwater cyclist travels record

2,800 feet in one breath

MILAN (UPI): An underwater cyclist set a new world record by traveling more than 2,800 feet on a stationary bike in one breath. Italian Homar Leuci set the record for “Farthest simulated distance static cycling underwater (apnoea)” by traveling 2,805 feet 1 inch (855 meters) after having only taken one single breath. He climbed into a tank filled with water and took one long breath before submerging himself to pedal a stationary bike for about four minutes to claim the record. Leuci completed the feat on Italy’s Lo Show Dei Record weekly video series where he set the previous world record of 2,516 feet 4 inches (767 meters) four years earlier.

Familiar sounds of the iPhone

become musical hit

LONDON (TELEGRAPH): A conductor has created his own music using the sounds associated with an iPhone such as ringtones, alerts, keyboard clicks and vibrations. More than 340,000 people have already watched Rainer Hersch’s music video filmed on the London Underground.

Hersch’s Apple Ringtones Rag video has become a hit online after the comedian composed a piece in ragtime style using the all too familiar sounds experienced by millions of iPhone users. Hersch, who took his comical orchestra to perform at the Cadogan Hall on New Year’s Eve, plays the xylophone in the video while his orchestra play the clarinet, horn, two violins, viola, cello and percussion. Filming on the Piccadilly line, Hersch said: “There was a passenger sitting just out of shot on the left. She got off at the next stop. Strange that. “I wrote the piece last year with a friend as the sequel to my Windows Waltz, which almost 5 million people have watched so far. The reaction so far has been incredible.

Kitten rescued, found frozen to blanket

UTAH (UPI): A kitten was dropped off at a Humane Society in Utah after being found frozen to a blanket. The Humane Society of Utah shared photos of the kitten they named Elsa and used the opportunity to remind residents in the state to keep their pets inside during the cold weather. “With a Winter Storm Warning in effect throughout most of northern Utah, we wanted to remind everyone to bring their pets inside or provide them adequate shelter,” the Humane Society said. “This kitten was brought to the HSU last night by a good Samaritan who found her frozen to a blanket.” Director of Marketing and Communications for Humane Society of Utah told WQAD Elsa arrived at the shelter in poor shape and staff was unsure whether she would survive. “It was very skinny, it had gone without food for a while, frozen to the blanket,” Shepherd said. “It’s ears had a little frostbite on it. So it took some time for us to be able to re-warm the animal.” The staff named the kitten after Princess Elsa from the Disney film Frozen because of her icy rescue and her vocal prowess.

“Our foster staff named her Elsa because she loves to sing to get people over to her kennel,” the Humane Society said. To prevent other kittens from suffering Elsa’s fate, the Humane Society also recommended pet owners provide straw for their pets to rest on instead of blankets that can absorb water and then freeze.

Teenager has massive hairball

pulled out of stomach

LONDON (MIRROR): Doctors have removed a massive hairball from a teenager’s stomach in India. The 16-year-old from Srinagar, Kashmir, suffers from a hair-eating addiction known as Rapunzel Syndrome. She claimed she had no appetite, but had been addicted to eating her own hair for six years. Her condition was so severe that sometimes she would even eat her friend’s hair. The hairball, which was eventually removed by doctors in SMHS Hospital, had collected and grown in her stomach and intestines. ‘She has been addicted to hair-eating for the last six years,’ Dr Iqbal Saleem, professor at the Government Medical College in Kashmir, said. ‘We found that the frontal hair of the girl was irregular, suggesting the possibility of hair-pulling. ‘This girl is suffering from Rapunzel syndrome, a rare condition in which a tail-like extension of hairball is found in the stomach. ‘The addiction of eating hair has resulted in many episodes of vomiting. The girl wasn’t able to eat properly. The girl had maintained a habit of holding her hair in the mouth and plucking hair off other people.’ Dr Saleem added that, as Rapunzel Syndrome is a psychological disorder, the girl will also be given psychiatric treatment.