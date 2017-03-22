LONDON:- Google, which has seen a slew of companies withdraw ads after they appeared alongside extremist content, said Tuesday it was introducing new tools to give firms greater control. “We know advertisers don’t want their ads next to content that doesn’t align with their values,” Google’s chief business officer Philipp Schindler said in a post on the internet giant’s blog. “So starting today, we’re taking a tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content.” The move came a day after an apology by a senior Google executive following the British government and a handful of top firms including Marks and Spencer and HSBC bank pulling their adverts after they appeared alongside extremist content on its internet platforms, particularly its video-sharing site YouTube.–AFP

The British arm of Havas, one of the world’s top advertising agencies that manages the accounts of numerous leading firms, suspended such advertising last week. Others to pull the plug, temporarily at least, are the BBC, Guardian newspaper group and McDonalds UK.