Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Chaudhary Iftikhar and his son Arslan Iftikhar were stopped while barging into a line at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

A passenger making the video called out both and asked them to go to the back of the line. “Don’t break the line, because we are also waiting here,” the passenger said.

Arslan Iftikhar tried to justify the action saying they are travelling in business class, but they were told that they cannot disrupt the queue.

At end of the video an official takes Chaudhary Iftikhar and Arslan to the back of the queue.