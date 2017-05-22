SAN FRANCISCO:-Uber is expanding into a new field with a version of its on-demand ride application that lets truckers book cargo hauls with simple taps on smartphones. Uber Freight rolling out in the US was touted by the company as an app that matches truckers or trucking companies with loads, and streamlines payments. "We take the guesswork out of finding and booking freight, which is often the most stressful part of a driver's day," Uber said in a blog post available online."What used to take several hours and multiple phone calls can now be achieved with the touch of a button."

San Francisco-based Uber made no mention of its efforts in self-driving vehicles, particularly trucks for cargo or deliveries.

Uber acquired commercial transport-focused tech startup Otto late last year as the company pressed ahead with its pursuit of self-driving technology.



