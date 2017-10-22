California:- A Native American tribe is suing Amazon and Microsoft for infringing data-processing patents it is holding. The patents were assigned to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe by technology company SRC Labs, and it will receive a share of any award. Tribal sovereignty means that the patents cannot be reviewed by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. A similar deal has drawn criticism from US lawmakers, who claim it is a loophole to avoid patent scrutiny. Democratic US senator Claire McCaskill drafted a bill this month, in response to another attempt to transfer patents to the same tribe.