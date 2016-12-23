WELLINGTON - A cat-crazy Canadian woman who tried to smuggle her pet into New Zealand in a handbag was immediately sent home after being caught at Auckland airport, officials said Thursday, criticising her “very stupid” attempt. Officials condemned the hapless bid to circumvent strict biosecurity laws after the woman arrived Wednesday on a 15-hour flight from Vancouver and declared only that she had dirty boots. She failed to mention the cat secreted in her bag, only revealing its existence when officials insisted it must be X-rayed. “Immigration officials refused the woman entry permission to the country.