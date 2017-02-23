US Powerball jackpot grows

to $403m, 10th largest ever

WASHINGTON (Reuters): The jackpot in the US lottery Powerball grew to $403 million before the drawing on Wednesday, making it the 10th largest in the game’s history.

The drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday (0359 GMT on Thursday). The winner will get annual payments over 29 years, totaling $403 million, or $243.9 million in a lump sum payment, before taxes. The last time a winning ticket in the jackpot was sold was on Dec. 17. The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338. Powerball’s jackpot swelled to a record $1.6 billion in January 2016, when three winning tickets were sold in Florida, California, and Tennessee. The game and a second major US lottery, Mega Millions, have exceeded $400 million only a few other times.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Players can buy the $2 tickets with their own numbers or have the numbers randomly generated by a computer.

Half of Powerball sales goes to prizes, 40 percent to state governments for items such as education and 10 percent to retailers who sell the tickets and for other administrative costs.

SpaceX cargo ship aborts rendezvous with space station

WASHINGTON (AFP): SpaceX aborted a planned rendezvous between an unmanned Dragon cargo ship and the International Space Station Wednesday because of a GPS problem. “Dragon is in good health and will make another rendezvous attempt with the @Space_ Station Thursday morning,” the private company said on Twitter. The cargo ship is packed with more than 5,000 pounds (2,267 kilograms) of food, gear and science experiments for the six astronauts living on the orbiting space station.

It was taken into space Sunday aboard a Falcon rocket that took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The Dragon spacecraft was to have coupled with the ISS before dawn Wednesday.

But when the cargo ship was making its final approach toward the space station, the berthing was aborted because of a problem with GPS hardware, NASA said.

The spacecraft was 1.2 km (0.7 mile) from the space station when the abort was called.

This is the 10th such resupply mission for SpaceX, which along with Orbital ATK has a multi-year contract with NASA to send supplies to the International Space Station.

SpaceX is also developing a version of its Dragon capsule that can one day carry astronauts to space.

SpaceX says the first crew flights will take place in 2018, though a Government Accountability Office report out last week predicted that schedule delays and budget cuts would push it back to 2019.

Kabul to set penalties for subculture of boy slaves

KABUL (AFP) - Afghanistan is set to lay out stringent penalties for sexual slavery and abuse of boys - for the first time, officials say, in a landmark move against the deeply entrenched practice. AFP revealed last year how the Taliban were exploiting rampant sexual slavery in police ranks to mount deadly insider attacks, exposing a hidden epidemic of kidnapping of young boys for institutionalised sexual slavery. The revelations intensified longstanding demands by campaigners for Kabul to enact an incisive legal provision to curb literally “boy play” - which has seen a striking resurgence in post-Taliban Afghanistan.

A raft of punishments will now be listed in Afghanistan’s revised penal code - from up to seven years in jail for sexual assault to capital punishment for “aggravated cases” such as violating more than one boy.

“There is an entire chapter on criminalising the practice in the new penal code,” Nader Nadery, a senior advisor to President Ashraf Ghani, told AFP.

“The code is expected to be adopted any time this month. This is going to be a significant step towards

stopping this ugly practice.”

Messi promotes hepatitis C treatment in Egypt

CAIRO (AFP): Argentinian football star Lionel Messi was in Egypt Tuesday as the face of an initiative to promote the North African country as a medical tourism destination for hepatitis C patients. A blood-borne viral disease, hepatitis C is highly prevalent in Egypt. “Medication against hepatitis C saves lives, let’s put an end to the waiting lists,” the Barcelona FC superstar said on his official Facebook page. Messi has signed to become the ambassador for Tour n’ Cure, the Egyptian initiative said on its website.

The programme offers treatment for hepatitis C patients from all over the world “with no waiting time and at a fraction of the cost,” it said.

It also promoted “the opportunity to take in the beauty of Egypt and visit historic landmarks during the days of the treatment, while enjoying a relaxing stay at a 5-star hotel”.

Hepatitis C affects 130 to 150 million people globally and can result in liver cirrhosis or cancer.

According to the World Health Organization, it is responsible for up to 500,000 deaths yearly.

Messi’s visit to Egypt was initially scheduled for December, but the footballer postponed it after a suicide bombing of a Cairo church killed 29 people.

He again deferred the visit last week after Barca’s 4-0 defeat to Paris SG, Egypt’s tourism ministry said, but did not give any reason for the postponement.