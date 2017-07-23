World's most used video streaming website YouTube has announced that anyone searching for videos related to ISIS will be automatically redirected to another playlist.

It is not any ordinary playlist, in fact it's a specially organised playlist of Youtube itself which will include music videos that denounce terrorism and violence.

According to a report by BBC, YouTube said it wanted to help prevent people being radicalised by debunking the ideology propagated by the terrorist group.

The company told that uploading ISIS propaganda was already against its terms and conditions.

In a blog post, the video-streaming giant said it was implementing ideas from the Redirect Method, a campaign that tries to steer the ISIS audience towards videos that debunk the group s recruitment tactics.

The music videos aim to target the propaganda spread by ISIS by claiming itself as a systematic organisation that provides good governance, is a strong military force, and that world powers are conspiring to harm Muslims.

Rather than producing new material, the playlists contain videos already uploaded to YouTube that present an opposing point of view, such as:

•testimony from people who have left IS, describing what life in the group was really like

•footage of a suffering elderly lady confronting two ISIS fighters and telling them to "return to the way of God"

•speeches by imams denouncing violence and extremism

•footage from inside IS-controlled areas, showing the reality of life there

YouTube said such content was already against its terms and conditions and was removed when discovered.

It told the BBC that it would begin redirecting users searching for particular terms in English, but would later add other languages including Arabic.

The Redirect Method says pre-existing videos, rather than specially commissioned content, are more effective because they are seen to be more trustworthy.

Algorithms will help determine whether other search keywords need to be included in the scheme, and the company will monitor whether people are engaging with the curated playlists.