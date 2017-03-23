The Burj Khalifa known as the Burj Dubai before its inauguration, the megatall freestanding structure, will light up with the colours of the Pakistani national flag tonight to celebrate the country's National Day.

According to Khaleej Times, the skyscraper will be celebrating Pakistan's 77th Republic Day with a lavish LED light show announced on official Burj Khalifa Twitter account.

Tonight we celebrate Pakistan's 77th Republic Day with a spectacular LED illumination of Pakistan National flag on #BurjKhalifa at 7:15 pm. pic.twitter.com/JBoavSghzB — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) March 23, 2017

There will be two light shows, at 7:15pm and 9:15pm, according to a note from the Pakistan embassy.