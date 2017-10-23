FLORIDA:-Customers hoping to buy an iPhone X when it goes on sale on November 3rd have been warned of massive shortages. Apple has faced production issues with the handset, leading one leading analyst to claims the firm may only have two million handsets available for sale when it goes on sale on November 3rd. Although Apple has not released first weekend sales figures for its last few handsets, the last time it did, the firm sold 13 million iPhone 6S units the first weekend it was on sale.