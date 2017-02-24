PARIS - One of the greatest surfers of all time, Kelly Slater, has sparked controversy by calling for a shark cull around the Indian Ocean island of Reunion after a bodyboarder was killed there. “Honestly, I won’t be popular for saying this but there needs to be a serious cull on Reunion and it should happen every day,” the 11-time American world champion said in a comment posted on the Instagram account of French surfer Jeremy Flores. Slater said the latest death showed there was “a clear imbalance happening in the ocean there”. “The French govt needs to figure this out ASAP. 20 attacks since 2011!?,” he added in the post on Wednesday.