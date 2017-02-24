Originally the concept of Picture Story was introduced by Snapchat which is a smartphone application.

The concept was different and half of the world became its users. And, recently it became very famous and trendy that other famous social-media apps began to follow the line.

Instagram was a photo-sharing app and it introduced Snapchat-like Instagram 'stories'. Later, it introduced Instagram Live which is very similar to Mark Zuckerberg's concept of Facebook Live.

Following this story hype, Facebook also introduced a similar concept recently in which you can Photo-share your status and feeling and also, can tag people in it.

And yesterday, WhatsApp 'Photo status' has been introduced. And, this is more similar to the Snapchat's concept.

People are not really liking this new update of WhatsApp and many people who didn't like Snapchat are calling this new feature of WhatsApp to be unnecessary and 'extra'.

And people's reactions are flooding Twitter:

I just posted this WhatsApp story and I've never got so many messages... Seriously. NEVER.#WhatsappStatus opss#WhatsappStories pic.twitter.com/UykDFEwc3U — Anisha! (@ab_0577) February 24, 2017

Some have messages for Mark Zuckerberg as well.

So @WhatsApp is the new @Snapchat !!! Did #Zuckerberg lose all his creativity & decided to become a follower in the market? #WhatsappStatus — Aadil Choudhury (@zaxcavty) February 24, 2017

She has a point!

Is every app in the world going to turn into a snapchat story???#WhatsappStatus — ☬ (@simranxsaini) February 21, 2017

Why is everything so cruel to us 90's kids?

"Hey there! I'm using Whatsapp!"



Only 90's kids will remember.#WhatsappStatus — Dr. Dr. Sunshine (@BabiKatMew) February 22, 2017

R.I.P