Dozens evacuated after WWII bomb

found near Hong Kong campus

HONG KONG (AFP):- Dozens of people were evacuated Monday after a World War II bomb was discovered at a construction site in Hong Kong, near a university campus and staff quarters. 67 residents at three blocks of a university hall were moved after the 500-pound (227 kilos) US-made aerial bomb was unearthed on Pok Fu Lam Road, police confirmed. The bomb was to be detonated on site Monday evening and treated with an “abrasive water-cutting system”, a bomb disposal expert told reporters. The whole process was estimated to take around three hours. Pedestrians and vehicles would be barred from entering the premises, and residents in the blocked area were urged to stay indoors and away from windows in case of accidents.

Unexploded wartime bombs or grenades are frequently found by hikers or construction workers in the southern Chinese city, which was the scene of fierce fighting between Japanese and British allied forces in 1941.

US and allied air forces bombed Japanese occupiers after the then-British colony fell.

Last year police disposed of eight explosive devices found by a hiker.

In 2014 police defused a wartime bomb weighing nearly one ton, the largest yet found in the city. More than 2,200 people were evacuated.

China cracks down on bids to

bypass online censorship

BEIJING (AFP):- China has announced a 14-month campaign to “clean up” internet service providers and crack down on devices such as virtual private networks (VPNs) used to evade strict censorship.

The ruling Communist party oversees a vast apparatus designed to censor online content deemed politically sensitive, while blocking some Western websites and the services of internet giants including Facebook, Twitter and Google. It passed a controversial cybersecurity bill last November, tightening restrictions on online freedom of speech and imposing new rules on service providers. But companies and individuals often use VPNs to access the unfettered internet beyond China’s “Great Firewall”. Telecom and internet service providers will no longer be allowed to set up or rent special lines such as VPNs without official approval, the ministry of industry and information technology said Sunday. Its “clean up” campaign would last through March 2018, it said in a statement on its website.

The announcement comes days after President Xi Jinping extolled globalisation and denounced protectionism in a keynote speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he insisted that China was committed to “opening up”.

China’s internet access services market has grown rapidly, and the “first signs of disorderly development are also appearing, creating an urgent need for regulation”, the statement said.

The new rules were needed to “strengthen internet information security management”, it added.

IT expert Li Yi told the Global Times newspaper, which often takes a nationalistic tone, the new regulations were “extremely important”.

While some multinationals such as Microsoft needed VPNs to communicate with overseas headquarters, other companies and individuals “browse overseas internet pages out of illegal motivations”, Li said.

A 2015 report by US think tank Freedom House found that China had the most restrictive Internet policies of 65 countries it studied, ranking below Iran and Syria.

China is home to the world’s largest number of internet users, which totalled 731 million as of December, the government-linked China Internet Network Information Center said Sunday.

One-off abdication law eyed

for Japan emperor

TOKYO (AFP): Japan could pass a one-off bill allowing its retirement-ready emperor to step down, a government panel said Monday, in what would be the first abdication in over two centuries. The option was one of several presented by the group of experts charged with sorting out the thorny issue. They are expected to make a final recommendation in March. Last summer, Emperor Akihito, 83, expressed a desire to abdicate after nearly three decades on the Chrysanthemum Throne, one of the world’s oldest monarchies, citing his advancing age and weakening health. The news sent shockwaves across Japan and unleashed a flood of questions. Japan has had abdications in its long imperial history, but the last one was over 200 years ago and there is no mechanism for one under current laws. On Monday, the six-member panel, which was tapped to find the best way forward, said other options include revising the law to allow future emperors to resign if they choose, reducing Akihito’s official duties, or letting him become a regent instead of abdicating.

“This is a very serious issue and we need to discuss it carefully,” said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who attended the panel’s meeting.

Abdication is a sensitive issue in light of Japan’s modern history of war waged in the name of Akihito’s father Emperor Hirohito, who died in 1989.

Some scholars and politicians worry the issue could open a can of worms and risk Japan’s monarchs becoming subject to political manipulation. Under the constitution they play only a symbolic role.

The leading opposition Democratic Party opposes a one-off change, arguing this would not ensure stable future successions. It has advocated a revision to the permanent law that governs the imperial family.

Japanese media have previously reported that the government is planning for Akihito to retire and be replaced by his eldest son, Naruhito, on January 1, 2019.

Germany culls 48,000 turkeys after

more bird flu found on farms

HAMBUR (Reuters): Germany completed the culling of 45,000 turkeys over the weekend and several thousand more are due to be destroyed after more cases of the contagious H5N8 strain of bird flu were identified on German farms, authorities said on Monday. The mass culling in the eastern state of Brandenburg was carried out after the virus was found on a farm in Dahme-Spreewald. State authorities said a further 3,000 were being culled in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, although it is not yet known if the H5N8 strain is involved there. The H5N8 strain has been found in hundreds of wild birds in Germany in recent weeks and isolated outbreaks on farms have been occurring despite tougher hygiene rules and orders to keep poultry indoors in high risk areas. The outbreaks in Germany have been on a smaller scale than in France, where a mass slaughter of about 800,000 ducks was undertaken after bird flu cases were confirmed in the southwest, the main French foie gras producing area.

Different bird flu strains have also spread in Asia in recent weeks leading to the slaughter of millions of birds in South Korea and Japan, and some human infections in China.