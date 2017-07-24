WELLINGTON:- Flood-hit regions of New Zealand were warned to expect more wild weather Sunday after a deluge forced evacuations and emergency declarations in parts of South Island. The military was called in to help as some towns experienced three times their average monthly rainfall in just two days, topping 250 millimetres (10 inches) near Dunedin. Rivers burst their banks and landslides closed major roads, with icy conditions creating treacherous conditions for clean-up crews.



A state of emergency was in force for both Christchurch and Dunedin, with people in affected areas advised to avoid non-essential travel. “We don’t need rubberneckers... it’s not going to help anybody and it’s just going to upset people,” Dunedin mayor David Cull said. Around 200 homes were evacuated around Dunedin, with Cull saying it would be days before some residents could return home.