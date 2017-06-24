LOSANGELES:-As one of the world's largest entertainment companies, Disney is used to adoring fans but one man has topped them all, visiting its California theme park 2,000 days in a row. Jeff Reitz marked the milestone, using his Disneyland Resort annual pass which had a"What we mostly know about him is that he loves Disneyland," said John McClintock, a spokesman for the theme park. "When I asked him what he likes about the park, he said he likes all the shows and all the attractions but he did mention that he really likes to listen to the music in the park," he added.



I guess he finds it relaxing."

McClintock said Disney has yet to come across someone as enamored with the park as Reitz, an Air Force veteran in his 40s who usually shows up after work and spends a few hours.