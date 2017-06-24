California-Unlike most beauty pageants, the World's Ugliest Dog Contest celebrates imperfection, and only the least pretty pups can compete.

Held annually at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, the competition features a red carpet and a "Faux Paw" fashion show only dogs are allowed on this catwalk, however. This year's content is Friday, June 23, and attendees can expect flopping tongues, bugged-out eyes and hair that would inspire envy in Einstein. Competition is steep this year. Take Jake, a knock-kneed, hunchbacked cryptorchid with a luxating patella to boot. Like most of the contestants, Jake's is a story of perseverance in the face of adversity.

\ He was found on the streets of Phoenix in March and labeled "unhealthy but treatable," according to his official competitor bio. Now he's got a loving owner – and a fondness for television.

Puppy who flunks out of police training for being too friendly finds regal new position.

Then there's Keith Richards lookalike Scamp. Once destined for the streets of Compton, Scamp got a new lease on life after adoption. He gives back to the community as a pet therapist and reading dog. Jake and Scamp and the rest of the hideous hounds won't be judged on looks alone; doggy do-gooding will be taken into account, too.

As fair CEO Erin Post explained in a statement, "We're proud to celebrate all dogs and pets by showing that no matter their imperfections, they are adoptable, lovable and a great addition to any family."