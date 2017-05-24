KATHMANDU:- Nepal destroyed thousands of valuable animal skins and other parts seized from poachers on a giant bonfire Monday in a symbolic gesture against the illegal wildlife trade. More than 4,000 animal parts, including endangered tiger skins and rhino hides, were burned in a large pyre at Chitwan National Park, the nation’s most important conservation area. “As a country committed to conservation of wildlife and biodiversity, Nepal has destroyed animal parts stored over 20 years,” Maheswor Dhakal from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation told



“With this we want to send a message that these body parts of endangered animals are not meant for trade.” The stockpile included 67 tiger skins, more than 350 rhino hides, hair from elephant tails and other items.