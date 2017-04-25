Sydney-A girl of eight who survived when the car she was in sank in Australia, killing three family members, has described her desperate struggle to raise the alarm.

Chloe Kabealo said she had unbuckled her seatbelt and tried to “go up for air”, then “just kept floating up out”. She said of her lost family members: “They were all loved and they’ll never be forgotten.” Her father, who was not in the car, said he was “shattered” by the loss. “I’m not holding up,” Matt Kabealo said. “I’m just being strong for my daughter.” Chloe and her mother, sister and brother were in a car in the small town of Tumbulgum in New South Wales when it slid off a muddy road into a flooded river earlier this month. Chloe escaped and ran to a farmhouse to raise the alarm. Stephanie King, 43, died trying to save her children. Local police superintendent Wayne Starling told reporters from 7 News at the time: “The mother was trying to get one of her children out of the car when she passed away. “She was with the child, holding the child. I have no doubt she would still be alive if she wasn’t trying to save her children.” Ella Jane, 11, and seven-year-old Jacob also died. Chloe and Mr Kabealo were speaking at an event raising funds for them. So far efforts have gathered tens of thousands of Australian dollars.