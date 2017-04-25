LONDON-Stunning 800-year-old carvings have been found inside a Knights Templar cave under a crossroads in a small English town. The carvings appear to show pictures of four patron saints as well as scenes with John the Baptist and Mary, the mother of Jesus. The ancient cave was once used by the same religious order that fought in the Crusades and were made famous by the popular Dan Brown book The Da Vinci Code. In the book, the Templars find and hide the Holy Grail somewhere in the UK. The cave was dug into the chalk bedrock under the Hertfordshire town of Royston, which sits close to the Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire border.