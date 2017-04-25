SYDNEY:- A man who accidently snorkeled headfirst into a crocodile in northern Australia escaped with minor injuries as wildlife officers Monday worked to track down the reptile. The croc, measuring up to two metres (6.5 feet), “reacted defensively” when the swimmer “inadvertently” swum into it on Sunday near popular Lizard Island in Queensland state. “The man suffered minor cuts and abrasions to his head and was treated for his non-life threatening injuries on the island,” a department of environment spokesperson said. “Wildlife officers are travelling to the area and will search the area for the crocodile responsible.