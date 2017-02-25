NEW DELHI : The former managing director of a little-known Indian company that claimed to be selling the world’s cheapest smartphone has been arrested for fraud, police said Friday. Mohit Goel, boss of the domestic handset maker Ringing Bells, was taken into custody in Ghaziabad late Thursday after a distributor complained it had not received phones worth 1.6 million rupees (around $24,000). Ayam Enterprises said it had paid 3 million rupees ($45,000) after Goel persuaded it to distribute the Freedom 251 smartphone in November 2015 but only received 1.4 million rupees’ worth. Deputy superintendent of police Manish Kumar Mishra said Goel had been arrested in Ghaziabad, which is on the outskirts of New Delhi, on Thursday night and was to appear in court on Friday. “He’s been charged with fraud and forgery. Investigations into the matter will continue,” Mishra told AFP. Mishra said police were on the hunt for four other officials of Ringing Bells who were named in Ayam’s complaint.