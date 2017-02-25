SYDNEY: A 10-year-old Australian boy has survived a bite from one of the world’s deadliest spiders after taking a record 12 vials of anti-venom, local media reported. Matthew Mitchell was helping his dad clear out the back shed at their home north of Sydney when he was bitten on the finger by a funnel-web spider, that had been lurking in his shoe. “It sort of clawed onto me and all the legs and everything crawled around my finger and I couldn’t get it off,” he told Friday’s Daily Telegraph. His family used his shirt as a compression bandage to try and slow the venom’s spread and rushed him to hospital. He experienced convulsions but survived after being given 12 vials of anti-venom, which local media said was an Australian record. The funnel-web spider is among the world’s deadliest spiders. Its venom attacks the nervous system causing foaming at the mouth, muscle spasms and potentially death.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 25-Feb-2017 here.