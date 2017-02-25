SYDNEY: A 10-year-old Australian boy has survived a bite from one of the world’s deadliest spiders after taking a record 12 vials of anti-venom, local media reported. Matthew Mitchell was helping his dad clear out the back shed at their home north of Sydney when he was bitten on the finger by a funnel-web spider, that had been lurking in his shoe. “It sort of clawed onto me and all the legs and everything crawled around my finger and I couldn’t get it off,” he told Friday’s Daily Telegraph. His family used his shirt as a compression bandage to try and slow the venom’s spread and rushed him to hospital. He experienced convulsions but survived after being given 12 vials of anti-venom, which local media said was an Australian record. The funnel-web spider is among the world’s deadliest spiders. Its venom attacks the nervous system causing foaming at the mouth, muscle spasms and potentially death.