Giant wolf-size otters once roamed China

SHANGHAI (AFP): A wolf-sized otter with crushing jaws once prowled southwestern China, according to scientists, who say the discovery of the animal’s fossilised remains could illuminate the evolution of its modern relatives. The fossils of the huge otter, Siamogale melilutra, including a nearly complete cranium, an assortment of teeth, a mandible and other bones, were found in Yunnan province, said a research paper published in the UK-based Journal of Systematic Palaeontology. Archeologists discovered the animal’s remains in a coalpit in 2010, according to China’s Xinhua news service. The animal lived more than six million years ago and weighed about 50 kilos (110 lbs), far more than modern otters and similar to a modern wolf, the agency said.

It added that the find could help piece together the puzzling evolutionary record of mustelids, the family of carnivorous mammals that includes otters, badgers and weasels.

“The new discovery permits recognition of a rare clade (group) of otters and affords an opportunity to explore relationships among several enigmatic fossil mustelids that have been referred either to as badgers or to otters,” said the paper.

US and Chinese researchers involved in the study told US media the large teeth and powerful jaws indicated the animal probably used them for crushing hard objects such as large shellfish and freshwater molluscs.

Siamogale melilutra fossils were first uncovered in 2010, with more finds in subsequent years completing the picture, the researchers said.

Thousands of Cambodians to be

evacuated after US bombs found

PHNOM PENH (AFP): Thousands of Cambodian villagers will be evacuated after two US tear gas barrel bombs from the Vietnam war era were found near a primary school, a demining team said Tuesday. The 200-kilogram bombs are thought to have been dropped by US warplanes in February 1970 against communist forces on Cambodia’s southeastern border with Vietnam. Heng Ratana, director general of the Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC), said villagers, including 200 students, will have to be evacuated before deminers move into the village in Svay Rieng province. “We will have to evacuate students because the bombs contain chemical and explosive substances,” he told AFP. Heng Ratana said the two barrel bombs are believed to be packed with CS - a form of tear gas that was extensively used by American forces to smoke out enemies from jungle hideouts.

The bombs are believed to be among a total of four pieces of ordnance dropped over the province by US warplanes in February 1970.

Locals told CMAC that two of the bombs exploded and damaged a Buddhist dinning hall in the province at the time.

Nearly three decades of civil war starting in the 1960s left Cambodia, along with neighbouring Laos, one of the most heavily bombed and mined countries in the world.

Between the late 1960s and early 1970s, the United States dropped upwards of 2.7 million tons of bombs on Cambodia during its efforts to cut off supply routes to northern Vietnam.

Unexploded ordnance has killed nearly 20,000 people and maimed tens of thousands of others since 1979, according to official estimates.

Gambia’s Jammeh ‘allowed

to keep’ luxury car collection

BANJUL (AFP): Gambian ex-president Yahya Jammeh will be allowed to keep his collection of 13 luxury cars and fly them out to his exiled home in Equatorial Guinea, a spokesman for new president Adama Barrow said Tuesday. Barrow’s spokesman confirmed to AFP an agreement had been struck to facilitate Jammeh’s exit on Saturday in order to end a weeks-long impasse caused by the ex-leader’s refusal to recognise Barrow’s election victory. “What is very clear is that arrangements were made and the government was fully prepared and supportive of ex-president Jammeh to leave and as a result they found it is better to leave with all his properties instead of coming down and checking properties,” spokesman Halifa Sallah told AFP.

An airport source who saw the cargo being prepared on Saturday night when Jammeh flew out of the country said “two Rolls Royce and one (Mercedes) Benz” were loaded onto a Chadian cargo plane, while others await shipment.

The spokesman added that the decision was also aimed at minimising return visits by Jammeh. “He leaves with all his properties so he is not coming up and down to check,” Sallah said.

Another Barrow spokesman had alluded angrily to the luxury cars on Sunday, but did not say that the new president had agreed that Jammeh could leave with them.

As of Tuesday, the source added, “10 cars” were still earmarked for future shipment, which diplomats and others familiar with the matter confirmed included a Bentley, Land Rovers, a red Mini Cooper, and another Mercedes.

“No information or orders have been given by this new government to stop shipping the cars,” the airport source told AFP.

He described Jammeh’s entourage as struggling between the choice of two larger Bentleys or three smaller cars, eventually opting for the Mercedes and the Rolls Royces on the night he left the country.

“They were trying to check which one fits. If they took the bigger cars they could only take two,” he said.

The news is likely to anger Gambians who have also learnt Jammeh took off with $11 million of state funds, leaving the coffers nearly empty.

An “entry-level” Rolls Royce costs $250,000, and most Gambians live on less than $2 a day.

Bangladesh plants million

trees to cut lightning toll

DHAKA (AFP): Bangladesh has begun planting one million palm trees nationwide to help prevent hundreds of people being killed by lightning strikes every year, a top official said Tuesday. Authorities last year declared lightning a natural disaster as official tallies recorded more than 200 deaths in 2016, with 82 people dying on a single day in May. Experts say the real number was actually much higher, with one independent monitor saying 349 people were killed by lightning strikes in 2016. Many people living in rural areas do not report deaths to the police. Disaster officials have spent several months looking at ways to reduce the toll and the tree planting programme is likely to be the first of several measures brought in by the government.

“We’ve already started planting palm trees in rural areas in an effort to reduce the number of deaths due to lightning,” Shah Kamal, the government’s disaster management secretary, told AFP.

“We’ll plant one million palm trees by June this year.”

Experts say the high death toll stems in part from a lack of trees whose branches can absorb the impact of lightning. While the trees are damaged, it means the electric charge does not course through the earth.

Kamal said a similar programme in Thailand had already yielded results, adding that a team of Bangladeshi officials had also travelled to Vietnam to study how authorities there protect farmers along the Mekong delta.

A top meteorologist who has conducted some research on lightning said the tree planting should help ultimately help reduce the number of deaths, but the benefits would only be felt some way down the line.

“Palm trees take years to grow. But definitely, this is a good move by the government. It will reduce deaths,” Shah Alam, a former head of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told AFP.

Alam said the number of lightning strikes has increased in Bangladesh amid increased deforestation in rural areas where farmers often chop down trees so they can grow more rice and other crops.

Prince Harry says jokes help cope

at veterans’ support centre

TIDWORTH (Reuters): Britain’s Prince Harry spoke of soldiers’ need for “a dark sense of humour” to cope with the aftermath of serving in conflict zones as he visited a support centre for ex-servicemen suffering from anxiety, depression, stress, anger, and alcohol issues. The prince, who served with the British forces in Helmand, Afghanistan on two operational tours, was visiting the Help for Heroes Recovery Centre in Tidworth, Wiltshire, in southern England, where he learned more about the therapeutic benefits of outdoor activities. Speaking to former soldiers involved in a programme to build an Iron Age roundhouse, Harry touched on a macabre brand of humour that civilians could find hard to understand.

“It’s that dark sense of humour”, he said. “A lot of civilians don’t get it and actually it can be frowned on sometimes but...without it, you can’t function at all, it’s got to be...part of the recovery process.”

The Help for Heroes service provides free and confidential aid to former service personnel and their families, as well as the families of those still serving.

Mike Day, a former soldier, described how being outdoors at the centre in a natural environment with people who had endured similar experiences had helped him.

“Being outside in the woods, where there is no real noise, being here with people who are like-minded, similar injuries, similar situations...brings you all together and...more than anything it’s therapeutic,” he said.

In a sit-down session with beneficiaries of the Help for Heroes programme, Harry stressed the need to reach out to those suffering from debilitating depression and anxiety.

Harry, 32, has been active in raising awareness of the challenges faced by veterans, including helping to organise the inaugural London Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded servicemen and women, in 2014.

The Help for Heroes service has helped 1,000 veterans access support since it began in 2007.