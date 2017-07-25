PARIS-A South African girl has become only the third child to beat the AIDS virus into long-term remission - almost nine years and counting - after receiving a drug cocktail in infancy, researchers announced Monday.

The child was given a ten-month course of anti-AIDS medicine until she was one year old, then taken off the drugs as part of a medical trial.

Eight years and nine months later, the virus is still dormant and the girl healthy without needing treatment, a research team reported at the International AIDS Society conference on HIV science in Paris. “This new case strengthens our hope that by treating HIV-infected children for a brief period beginning in infancy, we may be able to spare them the burden of life-long therapy,” said AIDS expert Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) which funded the study.

Some scientists refer to sustained, drug-free remission as a “functional cure”. Unlike a traditional cure, where the virus is eradicated, the patient still has HIV in their system but it is so weakened that it cannot replicate or spread to sexual partners.

Researchers hope that by treating people as soon as possible after infection, they can one day induce drug-free remission for sustained periods of time, perhaps for good.

This has become a major focus of research amid fading hopes of finding a permanent cure. The virus has proven more sneaky than imagined - it has the ability to hide out in human cells and play dead for years, only to re-emerge and attack as soon as treatment is stopped.

Anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment inhibits the virus, but doesn’t kill it, and infected people have to take pills daily for life which are costly and have side-effects.

A rare group of infected people - fewer than one percent - are able naturally to stop the virus replicating. They are known as “elite controllers”, but the mechanism by which they keep the virus at bay remains a mystery.

The girl does not have “elite controller” DNA, said the study authors.

Among people taking virus-suppressing anti-retroviral drugs, only a few have attained drug-free remission.

They include 14 adults in a French trial who were able to quit their medication after three years and stayed healthy.

A French woman aged 20, treated as a baby, has been healthy for 14 years since stopping her medication - the longest-known remission.

In the United States, the so-called Mississippi Baby was in remission for 27 months after being given ART for the first 18 months of life, but the virus rebounded in a major let-down for researchers. Now there is the South African girl - the first case of remission in a child enrolled in a trial to test the effectiveness of early treatment, for a limited time.

“Relapse is a possibility in any case of remission,” underlined study co-leader Avy Violari of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

However, “the fact that remission has been for a long period suggests this is likely to be durable,” she told AFP.

Researchers do not understand how the girl achieved remission when 410 other children in the trial did not.

Meanwhile, Swaziland, which bears the world’s heaviest HIV burden, has halved the rate of new infections in five years by boosting access to virus-suppressing drugs, researchers said Monday.

The country where about one in three adults are infected with the AIDS-causing virus, has vastly expanded public programmes to test people for HIV infection and put them on life-saving anti-retroviral treatment (ART).

“Since 2011, national HIV incidence in Swaziland dropped by almost half,” a research team led by Velephi Okello of the Swazi health ministry said in a written presentation to an HIV science conference in Paris.

Incidence is the word used by epidemiologists for the rate of new infections in a population.

“Sustaining these achievements will be paramount to Swaziland’s success in curbing its severe HIV epidemic,” said the researchers.

In 2011, 31 percent of adults (aged 18-49) out of a total country population of just over 1.2 million, were infected with HIV, according to government data.

This made Swaziland the country with the highest national rate of new infections, said the authors of the new study, as well as the highest proportion of people living with HIV.

The latest data, based on blood tests from about 11,000 people aged 15 and over, showed that 27 percent were HIV-positive in 2016.

This translated to an infection rate of 1.39 percent among 18- to 49-year-olds, down from 2.58 percent in 2011 - a 46-percent reduction. “Incidence was higher among women than in men,” said the report to the International AIDS Society conference. The decline was also steeper for men at 52 percent than for women at 40 percent.

The survey showed that 73 percent of people on ART had achieved suppression of the virus, compared to 35 percent in 2011. ART not only stops HIV from replicating and attacking a patient’s immune system, but also curbs its spread to sexual partners. The gains were the fruit of a much improved HIV treatment programme, said the researchers.