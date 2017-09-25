GENEVA:- A Chinese vase valued between 500 and 800 Swiss francs has sold for a record five million Swiss francs, a Geneva auction house said. According to the catalogue, the vase, which is 60 centimetres (23 inches) tall and depicts three blue dragons on a yellow background, is from the 20th century but it bears an unverified mark from the 18th century Qianlong era. There was a bidding battle at the auction on Thursday by two people who believed the vase was in fact from the 18th century.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 25-Sep-2017 here.
Chinese vase sells for 5 million francs
