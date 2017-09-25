GENEVA:- A Chinese vase valued between 500 and 800 Swiss francs has sold for a record five million Swiss francs, a Geneva auction house said. According to the catalogue, the vase, which is 60 centimetres (23 inches) tall and depicts three blue dragons on a yellow background, is from the 20th century but it bears an unverified mark from the 18th century Qianlong era. There was a bidding battle at the auction on Thursday by two people who believed the vase was in fact from the 18th century.