MUMBAI-Indian doctors on Tuesday angrily rejected claims that they had lied about the amount of weight an Egyptian once believed to be the world’s heaviest woman had lost following surgery.

The sister of Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty alleged that her sibling, who previously weighed 500 kilogrammes (1,100 pounds), had not shed half her weight as specialists at a Mumbai hospital had claimed.

“Today Eman weighs 171 kilos,” Muffazal Lakdawala, the doctor leading Abd El Aty’s treatment, told AFP, adding that the claim made by her sister Shaimaa Selim in a social media video post was “complete hogwash”.

In videos provided last week by Saifee Hospital, where the 37-year-old had bariatric surgery last month, a visibly slimmer Abd El Aty could be seen sitting up and smiling while listening to music.

In an accompanying statement doctors said the woman, who had not left her home in Egypt’s Mediterranean port city of Alexandria for two decades until she arrived in India’s commercial capital in February, had lost 250 kilos.

But in a video posted on Facebook and reported widely by Indian media on Tuesday, Selim accuses the hospital of lying, saying her sister had not lost as much weight as doctors had claimed.