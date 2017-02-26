BEIJING:- One of China's most promising and provocative young photographers, Ren Hang, has died aged 29, his gallery confirmed Saturday. His gallery, Hong Kong-based Blindspot, confirmed the death to AFP. Born 1987 in Changchun city of northeastern Jilin province, the Beijing-based, self-taught artist gained recognition abroad even while his work was censored at home, where the ruling Communist party bans what it deems "pornographic". Ren had long grappled with depression, a struggle that he chronicled in poetry and prose online.–AFP

"Every year, the wish I make is the same: to die earlier," he said in one of his final Weibo posts, published last month on the eve of the Chinese lunar new year.

"For so many years I have been trying to cure myself, splitting my one self into the two roles of doctor and patient," he wrote on his website last summer.

"If life is a bottomless abyss, when I jump, the endless fall will also be a form of flight."

Reports allege his passing was a suicide.

"My friend Ren Hang left us this morning in Berlin, I am sad and in shock," wrote Pierre Bessard of the Paris-based independent publishing house Editions Bessards Friday on his company's website.

Ren's self-titled photobook - his first - featuring major works from 2008 through 2015 was published by Taschen on January 20.

"There is no doubt that we have lost one of our era's best artists, a brave man," Vice China posted on their official account on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform.

"In his photographs and poems, he expressed admirable talent and honest heart; an artist can do no more."