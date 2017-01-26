Male brains ‘overwhelmed’

in multitasking test

PARIS (AFP): Are women really better at multi-tasking? A study Wednesday said a tricky brain-teaser throws off men’s walking gait but leaves most women unfazed, reopening an age-old debate about mental gender differences. On a treadmill, men - and women over 60 - started swinging their right arm less while grappling with a complicated language test, researchers found. Language function and right arm swing are both thought to be controlled mainly by the brain’s left hemisphere. “Women under 60 seemed to be resistant to this effect, as they were able to perform the verbal task with no change in arm swing,” said study co-author Tim Killeen, a neuroscientist from the University Hospital Balgrist in Switzerland.

“In men and older women, the verbal task appears to overwhelm the left brain to the extent that the movement of the arm on the right is reduced.”

The “unexpected” findings were published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

“We were surprised to find such a consistent gender difference in how two relatively simple behaviours - cognitive control and arm swing - interact with one another,” Killeen told AFP.

The team had set out to study how people walk under different conditions, aiming to build a database of “normal” gait profiles for treating people with walking disorders.

They used infrared cameras to record the treadmill walking patterns of 83 healthy people, aged 18 to 80.

The participants were asked to walk - first normally, and then while performing a verbal task called the Stroop test.

Developed in the 1930s, the test involves printing the name of a colour - such as “red”, “green” or “blue” - in a non-matching colour, then asking a person to say the colour of the ink, not the word itself.

This is difficult, explained Killeen, as the human brain “sees” both the written word and the colour of the ink, and must reconcile the two.

During normal walking, the left and right arms swung approximately equally.

“When we added the verbal task, we observed that in men of all ages and women over 60, this symmetry broke down, with a reduction in right arm swing while the left arm carried on swinging normally,” said Killeen.

Does this prove women are better multi-taskers?

“Ha ha! I think this shows that younger women may be able to resist interference of these two fairly specific behaviours,” she said.

Whether this might apply to other compound activities - such as driving and talking or walking and texting - has yet to be shown.

It is also unclear whether a woman’s ability to take the verbal brain teaser in her stride confers any advantage over men, said Killeen.

The fact that women over 60 lose the capacity may provide a clue as to its origin, the researchers said.

Brain receptors of the female hormone oestrogen may get a bigger boost in younger women, who have more of it.

“Alternatively, women are often shown to have somewhat better verbal skills than men” and may find the Stroop test easier, Killeen said by email.

“However, this does not explain why older women revert to the ‘male pattern’ after 60.”

Previous studies have disagreed on whether women are actually better than men at doing more than one thing at the same time.

“This may be a paradigm for investigating this further - maybe someone can finally settle this age-old question!” said Killeen.

Trump and Kim Jong-un

impersonators hit Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AFP): US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might never be best buddies, but convincing impersonators are giving Hong Kongers a glimpse of what their improbable friendship might look like. Describing themselves as political satirists, the pair hugged and pretended to kiss as they posed for photos outside the US consulate on Wednesday. Kim - a Hong Konger who gave his name as Howard - was dressed all in black and sported the North Korean leader’s trademark swept-back hair. Next to him a pouting Trump - played by man named Dennis from Chicago - showed off an orange tan and a brushed blonde thatch. Waving the national flags of the United States and North Korea, “Kim” pronounced “Death to America” as onlookers giggled and snapped photos of the pair with their smartphones.

Americans distrustful after

hacking epidemic

WASHINGTON (AFP): Nearly two-thirds of Americans have experienced some kind of data theft or fraud, leaving many mistrustful of institutions charged with safeguarding their information, a poll showed Wednesday. The Pew Research Center survey found 41 percent of Americans have encountered fraudulent charges on their credit cards, and 35 percent had sensitive information like an account number compromised. Smaller percentages said their email or social media accounts had been compromised or that someone had impersonated them in order to file fraudulent tax returns. Taken together, the survey found 64 percent said they had some form of personal data stolen or compromised.

Following the epidemic of data breaches and hacks, “many Americans lack faith in specific public and private institutions to protect their personal information from bad actors,” the study authors wrote.

Those surveyed were concerned about telecom firms, credit card companies and others, but especially wary of the government and social media companies.

Only 12 percent said they had a high level of confidence in the government’s ability to protect their data and nine percent said the same of social media sites.

Yet the survey also found most Americans fail to take a proactive role in their own security with steps such as password management and enhanced authentication.

While have of those surveyed said they have used two-factor authentication on their online accounts - requiring a code sent to a phone or separate account - many use similar passwords in multiple sites or share passwords with others, Pew found.

The vast majority - 86 percent - said they keep track of passwords by memory, and only 12 percent used password management software which is believed to be the most secure.

More than one in four respondents said they did not lock their smartphone screen, and some neglect to install important updates for their phones or applications.

The report is based on a survey conducted from March 30 to May 3, 2016, among 1,040 adults, with a margin of error for the full group estimated at 3.4 percentage points.

UK women face high heels

and make-up rules at work

LONDON (AFP): High heels, blonde hair and make-up are among dress codes for women in the British workplace, despite gender discrimination being illegal, a parliamentary report released on Wednesday has found. The inquiry into women’s experience at work was sparked after a receptionist was sent home without pay last year by accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. Nicola Thorp refused to wear two-to-four-inch (five-to-10-centimetre) heels, arguing men were not required to abide by the same rule. The incident in London prompted a petition which gained more than 150,000 signatures, leading to the report from the Petitions Committee and Women and Equalities Committee.

“We heard from hundreds of women who told us about the pain and long-term damage caused by wearing high heels for long periods in the workplace, as well as from women who had been required to dye their hair blonde, to wear revealing outfits and to constantly reapply make-up,” the report said.

British law allows firms to set dress codes, but says companies must not discriminate against women in doing so.

The committee argued the current legal framework is not fully effective and called on the government to review the law and, if necessary, change it.

Thorp said the current system is “failing employees” and needs to be amended.

“This may have started over a pair of high heels but what it has revealed about discrimination in the UK workplace is vital, as demonstrated by the hundreds of women who came forward,” she said.

The Fawcett Society, a women’s rights group, told the committee of women being criticised for wearing loose clothing on a hot day, or being asked to look “sexy” in the workplace.

Responding to the report, a government spokesman said the findings would be considered by the Equalities Office.

“Dress codes must be reasonable and include equivalent requirements for both men and women,” he said.

Antibiotics, not dirt, fostered hospital bugs

PARIS (AFP): The superbug C difficile has sharply declined in British hospitals over the last decade due to restrictions in the use of antibiotics rather than stricter hygiene, researchers said Wednesday. Overuse of broad-spectrum antibiotics such as ciprofloxacin allowed the drug-resistant bug to flourish, they reported in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, a medical journal. When other bacteria in the gut are killed off by these antibiotics, the more deadly - and resistant - C. difficile has more room for rapid growth, they found. Clostridium difficile, or C. diff, causes symptoms ranging from diarrhoea to life-threatening inflammation of the colon. It typically affects older adults, and is associated with exposure to hospitals and health-care facilities. More than half-a-million infections occur every year in the United States, including about 15,000 fatalities. In Britain, the number of reported cases increased steadily from 1990 to 2007, when public concern prompted government action.

“Alarming increases in UK hospital infections and fatalities caused by C. difficile made headline news during the mid-2000s and led to accusations of serious failing in infection control,” said co-author Derrick Cook, a professor at the University of Oxford.

Lack of hygiene and improper use of antibiotics were both suspected of playing a role.

A high-profile campaign to “deep clean” hospitals was undertaken, along with a newly restrictive policy on the use of so-called fluoroquinolone antibiotics in hospitals.

The campaign worked, with the number of infections in Britain dropping by 80 percent over the next 10 years.

But it remained unclear which of the two measures played the greater role.

To find out, Crook and colleagues analysed data on the number of C. difficile infections, and the quantity of antibiotics used, both in hospitals and by general practitioners.

The also sequenced the genomes of 4,000 different strains of the bacteria to figure out to which antibiotics they were resistant.

They concluded that the C. difficile epidemic was the unintended consequence of intensive use of the fluoroquinolones.

When this class of antibiotic was reduced, only the C. difficile bugs resistant to fluoroquinolones went away.

While hand hygiene to control the spread of disease remains essential, expensive deep cleaning on a routine basis was unnecessary, they said.

The findings are relevant to the United States, where prescription of this family of antibiotics “remains unrestricted,” Crook said.

Other countries should take note as well, added co-author Mark Wilcox, a professor of microbiology at the University of Leeds.

“Bugs similar to C. difficile that affected the UK have spread around the world, and so it is plausible that targeted antibiotic control could help achieve large reductions in C. diff infections in other countries,” he said in a statement.