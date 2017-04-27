ABUJA - More than 800 people have died in a meningitis outbreak in Nigeria but the disease is now spreading more slowly, health minister Isaac Adewole said on Wednesday. “As of yesterday (Tuesday), the number of deaths stood at 813,” he told reporters in Abuja after a cabinet meeting. “As of now, we are noticing a decline. “This is week 16. This is also expected because we are moving away from the active season. We are confident that in the next couple of weeks everything will be over.” The outbreak of meningitis C is concentrated in northern Nigeria, where a mass vaccination programme has begun to limit its spread.