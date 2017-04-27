VANCOUVER - Intelligent machines of the future will help restore memory, mind your children, fetch your coffee and even care for aging parents.

It will all be part of a brave new world of the not-so-distant future, in which innovative smart machines, rather than being the undoing of people — as some technophobes have long feared — actually enhance humans.

Many expert say technology will allow people to take on tasks they might only have dreamed of in the past.

“Super-intelligence should give us super-human abilities,” said Tom Gruber, head of the team responsible for Apple’s Siri digital assistant, during an on-stage talk at the prestigious TED Conference.

“As machines get smarter, so do we,” Gruber said. “Artificial intelligence can enable partnerships where each human on the team is doing what they do best,” he told the popular technology conference.

Gruber, a co-creator of Siri and artificial intelligence research at Apple, told of being drawn to the field three decades ago by the potential for technology to meet people’s needs. “I am happy to see that the idea of an intelligent personal assistant is mainstream,” he said.

Now he has taken his innovative approach to smart machines, and is turning the thinking about the technology on its head.

“Instead of asking how smart we can make our machines, let’s ask how smart our machines can make us,” Gruber said. Already smart technology is taking hold, with popular digital assistants like Apple’s Siri, created Gruber.