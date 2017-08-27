GENEVA:- The search for eight hikers missing in the Swiss Alps has been called off, police announced Saturday, three days after they were lost in a massive landslide. “We have done everything possible to find them, but (police) rescue official Andrea Mittner has announced this afternoon that the search has now been abandoned,” Sandra Scianguetta, police spokeswoman for the eastern canton of Grisons, told AFP. “We will not now be able to find anyone,” Mittner was cited by Swiss media as saying.–AFP