Karachi-International Drifter and Red Bull Athlete ‘Ahmad Daham’ has finally reached Pakistan. Daham’s Pakistan tour is aimed at both supporting and bringing the nation’s drifting community closer to the skills and techniques trending in the global drifting community.

On December 25th Ahmad Daham met with local press at Ambience Studio (C-3, Sector 31 A, Korangi, Karachi) in order to give them (media) an overview of his plans and purpose of visiting Pakistan. ‘I have received a warm welcome in Pakistan’ said Ahmad Daham. ‘I am here to conduct Red Bull Car Park Drift Workshop in Lahore on the 28th of December’ he further added.

‘In the workshop I will interact with local drifters to both understand their skills and level of drifting. I will be sharing new skills and techniques with local drifters at the workshop. I will try my best to take the local drifters who attend the Red Bull Car Park Drift Workshop in Lahore one step closer to the global drifting community’ Ahmad Daham said while addressing the media.

Ahmad Daham will be traveling to Baluchistan to shoot a clip in which he’ll showcase some of his best drifting skills using the famous ‘Princess of Hope’ in the province as the cultural backdrop. Directed by Bilal Khan from Moving Images production house, the action-packed-drifting clip will be made available to the Pakistani audience and media in early January 2017.

‘The action-packed-drifting clip will be one-of-its-kind! The kind of enthralling action- oriented-drifting sequence that we are planning to produce will be a first for the Pakistani audience’ said Bilal Khan. ‘I am looking forward to working with Ahmad Daham on this clip and will try my best to bring out the beauty of ‘Princess of Hope’ in the best way possible’ Khan further added.

On December 28th Ahmad Daham will conduct Red Bull Car Park Drift Workshop in Lahore where he’ll interact with local drifters, share his drifting experiences, skills and techniques to help them (local drifters) reach global drifting standards.

Ahmad Daham is no stranger to the global drifting community. His name has become synonymous with world class drifting that has won him fans across the globe. Twice Red Bull Car Park Drift Regional Champion (2014 & 2015 Middle East) and Guinness World Record holder for longest twin drift, Daham in a short span of time and young age has achieved what takes others ages to achieve.

Daham believes in sharing his drifting experiences, skills and techniques with the global drifting community and it is due to this reason Daham will be making his way to Pakistan on December 24th to interact with local drifters.

It is important to mention here that after Red Bull Athlete Abdo Feghali this is the second high profile visit paid to Pakistan by any drifter. Ahmad Daham’s Pakistan Tour 2016 is a testament to Red Bull’s commitment to support both local drifting scene and motorsports community of Pakistan by large.