BARCELONA:- Chinese electronics company TCL unveiled Saturday its first BlackBerry-licensed smartphone which brings back the device's signature physical keyboard as it seeks to revive the once mighty brand. The KEYone phone has a larger screen than previous BlackBerry devices and a fast charging battery as TCL sets its sights on businesses and tries to rekindle BlackBerry's strong reputation for productivity and security.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 27-Feb-2017 here.
TCL brings back physical keyboard in new BlackBerry
